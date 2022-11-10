Trafalgar Square property owner Gaire Thompson says his company is waiting for Bargain Chemist to confirm when it will open. Photo / Bevan Conley

The opening of two pharmacy chain stores in Whanganui remains some way off after delays to their original plans.

In June, Bargain Chemist managing director Peter Shenoda told the Chronicle a Bargain Chemist store would open "within the next few months" in Trafalgar Square in the space formerly occupied by Bed Bath & Beyond.

Five months later the site remains empty.

Trafalgar Square is owned by Whanganui Properties 218 Ltd.

The company's owner, Gaire Thompson, said they were waiting on the New Zealand-owned pharmacy chain for information to carry out necessary renovations for the new Bargain Chemist store.

"We made the shop bigger to match the size they wanted and now we're just waiting."

Thompson said he was not sure when Bargain Chemist would move in.

"We think it will be quite an asset to the area and want it open as soon as possible."

Bargain Chemist has been contacted for comment.

The Whanganui Chemist Warehouse store is now expected to open by mid-2023. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, Chemist Warehouse has pushed out its Whanganui opening date by another six months.

In June, the Australian pharmacy retailer announced plans to come to Whanganui, originally planning to be open for business in the last quarter of this year.

Chemist Warehouse Group New Zealand managing director Azman Haroon said the shop was now set to open by mid-2023.

Haroon said the delay was due to Chemist Warehouse being in the process of opening between 12 and 18 new stores.

"And unfortunately we have had to delay some of them."

Haroon said the site for the new Chemist Warehouse had been confirmed as 79 Victoria Ave, opposite Cotton On.

"We are still in the process of finalising our store design and then progressing on to building before we finalise the store operations and management team."

Although the pharmacy sector was experiencing current national staff shortages, Haroon said the business had huge demand and interest from pharmacists from around New Zealand to relocate and work at the Whanganui store.

"We also have a 'pathway to partnership' creating an opportunity for pharmacists to own and operate a Chemist Warehouse store."