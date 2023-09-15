Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Flight BA149: Investigative journalist Stephen Davis speaks on latest legal action by Kuwait hostages

Eva de Jong
By
4 mins to read
Investigative journalist Stephen Davis is attending the Whanganui Literary Festival. Photo/ Supplied.

Investigative journalist Stephen Davis is attending the Whanganui Literary Festival. Photo/ Supplied.

Plane passengers in a hostage crisis are taking legal action against the British government and British Airways, using archival evidence from an investigation by Dunedin journalist Stephen Davis.

Davis will discuss his investigation of more

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle