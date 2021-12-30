Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Eleven dead: Younger males make up largest chunk of those killed on Whanganui roads over 2021

3 minutes to read
Eleven people died on Whanganui roads this year, up on both 2020 and 2019. Photo / NZME

Eleven people died on Whanganui roads this year, up on both 2020 and 2019. Photo / NZME

Ethan Griffiths
By
Ethan Griffiths

Multimedia journalist

A total of 11 people died on roads across the Whanganui region this year - most of them young men.

According to Te Manatū Waka/Ministry of Transport data, the region had more deaths this year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.