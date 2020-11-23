Election 2020: Te Tai Hauāuru recount complete

Te Tai Hauauru candidates Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Adrian Rurawhe. Photo / Supplied

The judicial recount in Te Tai Hauāuru electorate has been completed with Māori Party candidate Debbie Ngarewa-Packer receiving fewer votes than the original count, with slight bumps for the Labour and Outdoors Party candidates.

The recount was requested by the party which wanted to highlight prejudice against Māori in the electoral process.

The final recount results saw slight movement from the original count, but did not reflect any substantial deviations.

Successful candidate Adrian Rurawhe had his total increased to 12,160 - a rise of 13 votes. Meanwhile, Ngarewa-Packer had her total fall by five to 11,107.

The biggest loss was Noeline Apiata of Advance NZ, dropping 10 votes from 797 to 787.

Both the One Party and New Conservative candidates had no change in their results. The Outdoors Party candidate received one extra vote.

The total number of votes received fell from 25,662 to 25,656, with the number of informal votes decreasing from 709 to 704.

There was no recount of the party vote in the electorate.

According to Wellington District Court Judge Kevin Kelly, there was no substantial tallying error within the original count.

"I am satisfied that the difference in total votes is explained by transcription or clerical errors in recording the original number of votes counted, and that all votes have been accounted for when processing the results sheets," Judge Kelly said in his decision.

"It has been a pleasure to see the machinery of democracy in action and recounts such as this speak highly of the integrity of the electoral system in New Zealand."

The last recount to be conducted in New Zealand was the seat of Te Tai Tokerau in 2014.

To request a recount, a candidate must first apply to a District Court judge, as well as paying an application fee of around $1000. Ngarewa-Packer's application fee was refunded.