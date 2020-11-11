Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Election 2020: Māori Party calls for recount in Te Tai Hauāuru

3 minutes to read

Maori Party co-leader and Te Tai Hauauru candidate Debbie Ngarewa-Packer says there are problems with the electoral process. Photo / Bevan Conley

Ethan Griffiths
By:

The Māori Party is calling for a recount in Te Tai Hauāuru, alleging "prejudice" in the system - although it does not dispute the final numbers.

In a statement, Māori Party President Che Wilson said

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.