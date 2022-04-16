A combination of Whanganui and specialist rural fire crews fought a vegetation fire in Brunswick on Sunday morning.
Fire and Emergency Central shift manager Karen McDonald said a 100m by 40m plot of macrocarpa trees caught fire.
A Whanganui crew got to the site of the fire around 6.50 am and had asked for the assistance of more crews to control the blaze.
McDonald said a combination of two Whanganui urban fire crews, two tankers, and three specialist rural fire crews were brought in.
The seven crews had the fire fully extinguished by 11am.