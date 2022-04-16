Rural fire crews were called in to assist Whanganui firefighters with a vegetation fire in Brunswick this morning. Photo / Bevan Conley.

Rural fire crews were called in to assist Whanganui firefighters with a vegetation fire in Brunswick this morning. Photo / Bevan Conley.

A combination of Whanganui and specialist rural fire crews fought a vegetation fire in Brunswick on Sunday morning.

Fire and Emergency Central shift manager Karen McDonald said a 100m by 40m plot of macrocarpa trees caught fire.

A Whanganui crew got to the site of the fire around 6.50 am and had asked for the assistance of more crews to control the blaze.

McDonald said a combination of two Whanganui urban fire crews, two tankers, and three specialist rural fire crews were brought in.

The seven crews had the fire fully extinguished by 11am.