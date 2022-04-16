Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Early morning Brunswick fire required local and rural crews to extinguish

Quick Read
Rural fire crews were called in to assist Whanganui firefighters with a vegetation fire in Brunswick this morning. Photo / Bevan Conley.

Rural fire crews were called in to assist Whanganui firefighters with a vegetation fire in Brunswick this morning. Photo / Bevan Conley.

Whanganui Chronicle

A combination of Whanganui and specialist rural fire crews fought a vegetation fire in Brunswick on Sunday morning.

Fire and Emergency Central shift manager Karen McDonald said a 100m by 40m plot of macrocarpa trees caught fire.

A Whanganui crew got to the site of the fire around 6.50 am and had asked for the assistance of more crews to control the blaze.

McDonald said a combination of two Whanganui urban fire crews, two tankers, and three specialist rural fire crews were brought in.

The seven crews had the fire fully extinguished by 11am.