Shoppers at Countdown on VIctoria Ave in August 2021. The same supermarket had to be evacuated due to a gas leak on Monday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Countdown on Victoria Ave had to be evacuated this afternoon after a gas leak nearby.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said two fire appliances were called to the area around Countdown on Victoria Ave at about 4pm.

A small gas mains had been struck, the spokesperson said, and the supermarket had to be evacuated.

The spokesperson said there were no reports of injuries at the incident and gas contractors were on site fixing the leak.