“Birds are waterproof because the hooks and barbs on their feathers link together when they preen.

“You could see how disrupted his feathers were when he went into the bath.

“He needs time preening to make himself waterproof again.”

Benedict’s diet was chicken pellets and “a minimal amount of high-quality bread”.

“Unfortunately, the birds’ diet at the lake isn’t the best,” Morton said.

“Often, people get old, mouldy bread out of the pantry and take it to feed the ducks. It’s really bad for them.”

Last month, Whanganui-Ruapehu police area commander Neil Forlong said police took animal cruelty seriously.

“If you’re caught doing it, you will be held to account. It’s that simple,” he said.

Morton said Wildbase’s fee for Benedict’s stay was still being worked through and donations towards his treatment and centre operations would be appreciated.

The hospital does not charge for native birds.

Donations can be made at birdrescue.co.nz.

