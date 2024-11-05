Benedict the duck is on the mend after being shot by a crossbow at Whanganui’s Rotokawau/Virginia Lake.
He spent five days on the run in October before being caught by volunteers and sent to Massey University’s Wildbase Hospital via the Bird Rescue Whanganui Manawatū centre in Turakina.
The duck, named Benedict by some visitors to the lake who helped with his rescue, arrived back at the centre this week.
Manager Dawne Morton said Benedict’s stitches had been removed and he was in the facility’s larger aviary.
He would need some time to recuperate before being released at the lake, she said.