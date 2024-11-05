Advertisement
Duck shot at Whanganui’s Rotokawau/Virginia Lake out of hospital and on the mend

Mike Tweed
Benedict is currently at the Bird Rescue centre in Turakina.

Benedict the duck is on the mend after being shot by a crossbow at Whanganui’s Rotokawau/Virginia Lake.

He spent five days on the run in October before being caught by volunteers and sent to Massey University’s Wildbase Hospital via the Bird Rescue Whanganui Manawatū centre in Turakina.

The duck, named Benedict by some visitors to the lake who helped with his rescue, arrived back at the centre this week.

Manager Dawne Morton said Benedict’s stitches had been removed and he was in the facility’s larger aviary.

He would need some time to recuperate before being released at the lake, she said.

“Birds are waterproof because the hooks and barbs on their feathers link together when they preen.

“You could see how disrupted his feathers were when he went into the bath.

“He needs time preening to make himself waterproof again.”

Benedict’s diet was chicken pellets and “a minimal amount of high-quality bread”.

“Unfortunately, the birds’ diet at the lake isn’t the best,” Morton said.

“Often, people get old, mouldy bread out of the pantry and take it to feed the ducks. It’s really bad for them.”

Last month, Whanganui-Ruapehu police area commander Neil Forlong said police took animal cruelty seriously.

“If you’re caught doing it, you will be held to account. It’s that simple,” he said.

Morton said Wildbase’s fee for Benedict’s stay was still being worked through and donations towards his treatment and centre operations would be appreciated.

The hospital does not charge for native birds.

Donations can be made at birdrescue.co.nz.

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.

