Marist bowler Angus Dinwiddie has been a champion of lost causes - getting late runs in the tail. Photo / File

Wanganui Vet Services Marist and Property Brokers United are now in "must-win" mode for the remaining rounds of the Coastal Challenge Cup, starting Saturday with home and away games.

Marist will defend home turf at Tasman Tanning (Victoria) Park against Wairarapa's United CC, while Wanganui United hit the road to play Weraroa CC at their domain.

Currently occupying fourth and fifth spot respectively on the points table - and with the third-place Kapiti Old Boys team who beat them off to Masterton to meet sixth place Burger King Red Star - Marist and United need victories against their bottom-table opposition to keep destiny in their own hands.

No doubt annoyed to have fronted with ineffective team batting in their losses to Paraparaumu Medical Centre CC and Kapiti, Marist need to find more runs through steady partnerships.

Mark Fraser, John McIlraith and Joel Clark (who missed the Kapiti game) have scored well, but reliance on them was almost total, so dismissals in the 30's left the rest of the struggling lineup exposed.

Opener Chris Stewart made a welcome return from a run of injuries, but needs more time than is available to regain full form, while bowler Angus Dinwiddie has been a champion of lost causes - getting late runs in the tail.

Big hitting Nick Harding will no doubt be looking to finally get going at the top of the order against a visiting side without a victory this campaign.

United CC's top performer has unquestionably been Gurdev Singh, who across all formats has taken eight wickets, second only to Regan Fricker (11), and heads the batting standings with 182 runs at 36.40.

Jaco Vorster, Robbie Speers and Kishan Dhiman can likewise deliver on their day with bat or ball.

Weraroa's only victory this campaign has been against United CC, but Wanganui United will still need full focus if they hope to stand in the winner's circle down in Levin.

On the road for both of their remaining games, United require batting effort support around their 47-year-old former Black Cap Andrew Penn, who if you include the representative Chapple Cup has scored a half century in each of the last three weekends.

Wicketkeeper Chris Sharrock has also had a decent run with the bat, while veteran spinner Robbie Power has taken 26 wickets this summer, although 16 of them were in the Rep Weekend Pro40 rather than Coastal Challenge games.

For the "White Herons" of Weraroa, few have gotten going with the bat – Locky Spring leads those standings with 129 runs in seven games and a squad highest score of 43.

Leg spinner Keegan Maclachlan leads their bowling standings with nine dismissals at a very economical rate, while Caleb O'Connell (eight wickets) has a five-for this summer.

The other big game of the round will be the Horowhenua-Kapiti derby between undefeated sides Levin Old Boys and Paraparaumu at Donnelly Park – the winner looking to cement top of the table to get home advantage for the semifinals and final should they progress that far.

All games start at 12pm.

Draw for March 12th, Coastal Challenge Cup 50-over

Wanganui Vet Services Marist vs United CC

Weraroa CC vs Property Brokers United

Burger King Red Star vs Kapiti Old Boys

Levin Old Boys vs Paraparaumu Medical Centre CC

The equations for crowning the P240 champion are now clear with three rounds remaining in the race to the top of the table.

With the redraw set after Whanganui Collegiate 2nd XI's presence, undefeated Tech Old Boys take the bye this weekend and then will have two lower table opposition remaining.

However, should they slip, the door will be open for either Wanganui Renegades or Treadwell Gordon United 2nd XI, who meet in a now season-defining matchup.

There is no love lost between the rivals, who fought out a thrilling P2 Twenty20 semifinal on February 19th - Renegades winning by seven runs and going on to claim the title.

Renegades must take their bye in the last round on March 26th, while from the teams in the current Top 4, United are the only side with three games remaining.

In the other fixtures, fourth placed Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens host Wanganui United 3rds at Centennial Park, while Collegiate face the Kaitoke Knight Riders at the school grounds.

Playing for pride, Wicket Warriors Whanganui takes on the Marist B's.

Draw for March 12th, P2 40

Whanganui Collegiate Senior 2nd XI vs Kaitoke Knight Riders

Wicket Warriors Whanganui vs Marist B's

Treadwell Gordon United 2nd XI vs Wanganui Renegades CC

Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens vs Wanganui United 3rds

Bye: Tech Old Boys