Wanganui Vet Services Marist are out of lifelines and Property Brokers United are back in semifinal contention after contrasting road results in the Coastal Challenge Cup on Saturday.

Marist suffered the same fate as United the previous weekend as they were beaten by Kapiti Old Boys, whose comfortable eight-wicket win at Paraparaumu Domain moved them up to the third spot on the table.

Meanwhile, down at Greytown Memorial Park, the battle of the United clubs was won by the visiting Whanganui club, who defeated Wairarapa's United CC by six wickets to move up to fifth, one spot behind Marist.

Whanganui's United made it a quick trip down south as they bowled United CC out for 130 in the 35th over.

Lovedeep Randhawa (3-36) got the early breakthrough, and although Wairarapa representative batsman Jaco Vorster (36) tried to lead the recovery, getting support from Gurdev Singh (32), both were pinned down and eventually dismissed by Brendon Walker (3-15), who also bowled four maidens.

Only one other batsman reached double figures, Regan Fricker unbeaten on 14, while spinner Robbie Power took 2-20.

In reply, the visitors had it all sewn up in just 22 overs, as Andrew Penn (58 not out) carried his bat through the run chase, hitting five boundaries.

Although Penn lost three partners cheaply, Chris Sharrock then came in for an aggressive 45 in 33 balls, hitting four boundaries and two sixes, before being caught out with 13 runs required for victory. Simon Badger entered lower in the order than last weekend to help Penn tick them off.

It was Penn's second half-century in as many games.

Up the road in Paraparaumu, Marist were always going to struggle to hold off Kapiti Old Boys after they were bowled out for 166 in 42 overs.

This despite an outstanding innings of 91 not out in 116 balls from Mark Fraser, making up for his tough dismissal the weekend before, as he struck nine boundaries and swatted two sixes.

However, he was left stranded short of a deserved century as the rest of the batsmen folded, other than John McIlraith with a typically spirited 32 in 33 balls, including four boundaries.

Six Kapiti bowlers picked up wickets, with the pick of the bowlers being Zack Benton (3-16) and Andre Halbert (3-30), who in four overs took some punishment from Fraser but cleaned up the tail around him.

In reply, Kapiti had the winning runs in the 38th over as, despite Nick Harding (2-32) getting an early wicket, opener Daniel Franks (74 not out) carried his bat through the innings.

The in-form Halbert (45) came in to hit seven boundaries, and while Harding also got him to an edge behind, Ryan Hickey (28 not out) joined with Franks to wrap up proceedings.

In the other games, Levin Old Boys and Paraparaumu Medical Centre CC continue to occupy the top two spots on the table, courtesy of convincing home wins over Weraroa CC and Burger King Red Star respectively.

In the P2 40, the Wanganui Renegades looked to keep pace with table leaders Tech Old Boys, beating Wicket Warriors Whanganui by nine wickets in a very short match.

Adam Heap and Matt Deighton each picked up four wickets for the victors, while their top three batsmen swiftly hit nine boundaries and two sixes to wrap up the chase in the 12th over.

Tech picking up a default victory over Wanganui United 3rds leaves them in a very strong position for the title with just a couple of games remaining.

Treadwell Gordon United 2nd XI moved back from title contention after a 117-run loss to Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens at Centennial Park.

Former Riverview Motel Wanganui captain/coach Dom Rayner stroked 112 not out from 108 balls, hitting 12 boundaries and two sixes after he came in to join veteran opener Andrew Spence (74).

Another former Wanganui rep in spinner Bryant Galpin took 4-23 as United were bowled out for less than 100.

The reformed Whanganui Collegiate 2nd XI held on for a nine-wicket win over Marist B at the school grounds.

Benji Anderson scored 78 in Collegiate's challenging 217, while Marist's Zak O'Keefe blasted 72 in 55 balls before getting on the road to also bat for the Marist As in Paraparaumu.

Results for March 5: Coastal Challenge Cup

Wanganui Vet Services Marist 166 (M Fraser 91no, J McIlraith 32; Z Benton 3-16, A Halbert 3-30) lost to Kapiti Old Boys 167-2 (D Ranks 74no, A Halbert 46, R Hickey 28no; N Harding 2-32) by eight wickets.

United CC 130 (J Vorster 36, G Singh 32; B Walker 3-15, L Randhawa 3-36, R Power 2-20) lost to Property Brokers United 131-4 (A Penn 58no, C Sharrock 45; R Fricker 2-21) by six wickets.

Weraroa CC 115 (J Marshall 25; A Simpson 4-18, L Pinfold 3-21) lost to Levin Old Boys 116-1 (M Wilson 56no, J Pinfold 40) by nine wickets.

Paraparaumu Medical Centre CC 193 (S O'Brien 65, J Horrell 20; M Steventon 3-35, O Patel 3-39, P Sigvertsen 2-22) bt Red Star Burger King 48 (K Patel 4-6, D McNamara 3-17, S Windle 2-17) by 145 runs.

P2 40

Whanganui Collegiate 2nd XI 217-5 (B Anderson 78, A Pearce 40, H McVerry 21no; Z O'Keefe 2-44) bt Marist B's 208 (Z O'Keefe 72, J Baldwin 53, K Watkin 39; A Pearce 3-38, L Brown 3-40, S Abernethy 2-20) by nine runs.

Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens 210-4 (D Rayner 112no, A Spence 74; K Watson 3-43) bt Treadwell Gordon United 2nd XI 93 (K Bremer 24; B Galpin 4-23, A Pond 2-17) by 117 runs.

Wicket Warriors Whanganui 83 (L Cherian 32; M Deighton 4-8, A Heap 4-22) lost to Wanganui Renegades 87-1 (J Trillo 38no, J Donaldson 22) by nine wickets.

Tech Old Boys bt Wanganui United 3rds by default.