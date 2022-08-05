Harsh coastal conditions have put the future of Castlecliff's Duncan Pavilion in doubt. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Duncan Pavilion in Castlecliff is in need of repair with Whanganui District Council estimating it has just eight years of life left.

The building is owned by the council, which leases it to community group, Progress Castlecliff (PCC).

At PCC's recent annual meeting, chairwoman Mary Ellen Goodsir said the group has been told by council the foundations of the pavilion were deteriorating.

Property attributions manager for the council, Sandra Woodhead, said the deterioration was due to the age of the building and the harsh coastal environment.

Woodhead said the council estimated the building's remaining life span to be eight years.

Goodsir said the community now needed to consider what the future of the Duncan Pavilion was.

"Do you have an idea for a solution? Would you like a new building? Move the top part of the existing building, if that's possible? "

She said over the last year the pavilion had hosted 174 events involving 2500 people.

"It's more important than ever to secure the pavilion's future for the wider Whanganui's benefit."

She wanted members of the Castlecliff community to make their voices heard on what they wanted for the future of the building.

"It's up to all of us - not just this committee, or this membership but everyone you know to speak up for the future of this building."

Woodhead said the council would work in conjunction with the community to come up with a plan for the future of the building as part of their coastal action plan.

"Several coastal action plan meetings have already taken place with Iwi, Progress Castlecliff, Wanganui Surf Life Saving and community groups like Coastcare, and further meetings will be scheduled this year," she said.

The draft for the coastal action plan was scheduled to go out for public consultation next year.