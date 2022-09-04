Whanganui Rugby: Air Chathams Whanganui Under 18 begin shield defence with loss

Air Chathams Whanganui Under 18 lost to Wellington Maori U18 at a wet and windy Levin.



Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

Air Chathams Whanganui Under 18's defence of the Trustbank Central Secondary School Shield got off to a shaky start with a 24-12 loss to Wellington Maori U18 in Levin on Saturday.

In wet and windy conditions, Whanganui had the better of territory in the first half, with Wellington Maori reduced to 14 men at one point for a professional foul, but they struggled to crack through until right before the break, trailing 12-7.

Wellington Maori were led by their outstanding Wellington College first-five Stanley Solomon, who scored 14 of their points, and with the wind behind him in the second half, delivered pinpoint attacking kicks to keep trapping Whanganui back near their line, forcing them to try to carry out and then having to make a tonne of tackles when the turnovers came.

Solomon scored the opening try against the run of play when he chip kicked near halfway and his chasers regathered and grubbered ahead, with the speedy first-five keeping the ball on his toe and winning the race in-goal.

Whanganui had chances with standout fullback Monty Sherriff making some good runs, while No8 Kane Hinga was barnstorming, but both just could not get the slippery ball down at the tryline.

A succession of penalties allowed Wellington to clear into Whanganui's half, and after sustained buildup and a tap kick, lock Leighton Hillman-Houha burrowed through to score, Solomon converting.

Whanganui needed something, and their inspirational prop and captain Konradd Newland provided it when he charged through after his team lost an attacking lineout to snag the Wellington player trying to regather it, with the ball coming loose and flanker Al-Jarreau Manu-Kuru diving on it to score, with Sherriff quickly drop-kicking the conversion.

But Solomon began to take control of the game in the second stanza, helped by Wellington having a deeper bench than Whanganui, while hard working flanker Isaac Jordan had to come off with an arm injury.

Wellington also put pressure on Whanganui's lineout to keep them trapped in their half, and eventually the weight of territory told as from a turnover, they spread swiftly and Solomon hit the hole to run under the posts for a try he converted.

Trailing 19-7, Whanganui responded immediately after Wellington spilled the restart, working into position and getting a couple of ruck penalties, and soon reserve first-five Chad Whale took the pass at first receiver and dragged his tackler over the tryline to close the gap.

But that would be the end of the rally, as Wellington pinned Whanganui back in their own half for the remainder of the match, where despite some brave cover tackling, the gap eventually opened for reserve winger Nghau Tepaa to score in the corner.

Whanganui will travel again this coming weekend to play Wellington Samoa U18, who picked up a default win over Horowhenua-Kapiti U18.

The Whanganui Under 18 Girls did not get a game on Saturday, when their home match against Wairarapa-Bush was cancelled.

Around the grounds

Women

The Silks Audit Whanganui Women's team picked up a 34-19 win over East Coast in Rotorua on Saturday. They will complete their representative campaign against Wairarapa Bush in Masterton on September 24.

Whanganui Women beat East Coast on Saturday.

Development XV

The McFall Fuel Whanganui Development XV opted to defer their away game against Wellington Samoans on Saturday due to players being unavailable. Coach Danny Tamehana made the decision after he lost three front rowers, therefore being without a specialist reserve. Their last game will be against Wairarapa Bush Development at home this Saturday.

Heartland Hurricanes

It was a tough under Under 19 Central Region Shield match for the Heartland Hurricanes Under 20's on Saturday, beaten 54-3 by defending champions Wellington U19. The Heartland Hurricanes has eight Whanganui players in the squad. They will play Hawke's Bay U19 this coming weekend.