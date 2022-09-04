Voyager 2022 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

Rob Rattenbury: Policing runs in the family, and I'm proud of it

Rob Rattenbury
By
5 mins to read
Policing is tough but people still come forward, writes Rob Rattenbury.

Comment

It's been a great week.

Sitting here looking out past the Durie Hill tower to the Tasman Sea and hearing the tui bickering in the Kowhai tree at Kerry's next door; hearing the whump-whump

