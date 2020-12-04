Cricket: Setbacks for Whanganui ahead of tough Hawkes Bay challenge

Ross Kinnerley (pictured) and Connor O'Leary will lead Whanganui's bowling attack. Photo / File

The Riverview Motel Whanganui men's rep side travels to Napier to play traditional powerhouse Hawkes Bay this weekend.

The Whanganui side has suffered a number of setbacks this week with Mark Fraser, Sam Sherriff and Matt Simes all either unavailable or injured.

All three are batsmen and the side is now potentially vulnerable with its batting for the weekend. The side includes a number of allrounders who will need to step up with the bat if they want to be competitive.

Fraser has played for Whanganui for a number of seasons and his experience facing a slippery Hawkes Bay seam attack would have been invaluable. Sherriff is one of Whanganui's most promising young batsmen and has represented Central District age group sides while Simes has been one of the most reliable and solid performers with the bat over the last few seasons.

In addition to these losses, Whanganui's sole professional player, Ben Smith, is back playing for Central Districts.

Finally, to rub salt into the wounds, no Whanganui Collegiate players were available due to the school's two-day fixture starting on Sunday.

The Whanganui batsmen will need to mix patience with appropriate aggression if they are to compete with a quality Hawkes Bay attack.

The Hawkes Bay side has a huge pool of quality players to pick from within the very strong club competitions. A number of players will be motivated to perform to push their claims for promotion to Central Districts' sides.

The Whanganui side has recalled Trent Hemi who has previously represented the province. Hemi will be called upon to primarily spend time at the crease in the role of a batting all-rounder.

The Whanganui batting responsibility will fall on Property Brokers United's Max Carroll. Carroll is currently out of form but has ability and will be determined to pull himself out of his slump.

Wanganui Vet Services Marist's Hadleigh O'Leary will be required to concentrate on playing as a batsman who can anchor an innings with his good technique. Chris Stewart returns to the side and his experience and tough temperament will be invaluable to the Whanganui side.

The remaining allrounders, Joel Clark, Ross Kinnerley, Fraser Kinnerley and Chris Sharrock, will all need to all step up as batsmen for the weekend if the side wants to set a competitive total.

The bowling attack has a number of options which may be required over the weekend.

Leading the attack will be Connor O'Leary and Ross Kinnerley who will need to have good plans against what is likely to be an aggressive approach from the Hawkes Bay top order.

They will be backed up by fellow seamers Fraser Kinnerley, Hunter Morrison, John Beale, Hadleigh O'Leary and Hemi. The promising Clark will be called upon with his leg spin. Clark will enjoy the prospect of bowling to quality players this weekend.

The Whanganui side is youthful and should be athletic in the field. They will need to be as the Hawkes Bay batsmen are known to be playing positively and they will be confident of dominating an under-strength Whanganui side.

The weather forecast in Napier is for a combination of sun and cloud with a few periods of rain on both days and mild highs around 22C.

Riverview Motel Thompson Plumbing and Gas Whanganui side vs Hawkes Bay:

Chris Stewart, Joel Clark, Hadleigh O'Leary, Max Carroll, Ross Kinnerley, Chris Sharrock, Fraser Kinnerley, Trent Hemi, John Beale, Connor O'Leary, Hunter Morrison.