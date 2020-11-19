Cricket: New faces get their chance for Whanganui in Chapple Cup

Whanganui's sole Central Districts representative Ben Smith will lead the side after Dominic Lock stepped down from the side. Photo / Lewis Gardner

The Whanganui men's cricket representative side look to put the washed-out fixture against Manawatu behind them as they prepare for the annual Central Districts Chapple Cup tournament this weekend in Levin.

The Horowhenua Kapiti union will host their fellow Central Districts provinces; Hawke's Bay, Manawatū, Wairarapa, Taranaki, Whanganui, Marlborough and Nelson.

Whanganui are scheduled to face Marlborough in their opening match today.

Marlborough had a narrow loss to neighbours Nelson in a pre-season match in Motueka last weekend.

The Whanganui side has lost the leadership services of Dominic Lock for the season after he decided to stand down, due to other commitments.

In addition, Chris Stewart, fresh from his match-winning innings last weekend for his Marist club has had to rule himself out for this weekend.

There are three new additions to the 13-man squad for the weekend.

Hadleigh O'Leary returns to the side after returning from university.

O'Leary is a genuine allrounder who bats in the middle order and bowls tidy medium pacers which saw him take five wickets for Marist in last weekend's Coastal Challenge win against Kapiti Old Boys.

He has previously been named in age group Central Districts sides as a non-travelling squad member.

School leaver Joel Clarke returns to the squad after appearing last season.

Clarke is a promising leg spinner who is also an aggressive lower-order batsman.

He has been selected in the New Zealand Māori schoolboys side for the last two seasons.

Hunter Morrison makes his rep debut after playing the last season for the Palmerston North Boys' High School 1st XI in their strong Premier competition.

A tall seamer, Morrison was the under-17 rep side's spearhead and was nominated to attend the Central Districts U19 pre-season trials this year.

The side will be captained this weekend by its sole Central Districts representative, Ben Smith.

The experienced Smith will be motivated to remind the Central Districts selectors of his limited-overs ability as that form of cricket looms on the domestic front.

Smith will work together with player-coach Ross Kinnerley, who will again lead the Whanganui attack with support from his brother Fraser, fresh from his four-wicket haul on the weekend and the raw but promising Connor O'Leary.

The 13-man squad for Chapple Cup this weekend:

Max Carroll (United)

Matt Simes (Victoria University)

Ben Smith (Marist and Central Districts - captain)

Sam Sheriff (Feilding Old Boys)

Mark Fraser (Marist)

Hadleigh O'Leary (Marist)

Ross Kinnerley (Marist)

Chris Sharrock (United)

Fraser Kinnerley (Marist)

Connor O'Leary (Marist)

Joel Clarke (United)

John Beale (United )

Hunter Morrison (PNBHS)