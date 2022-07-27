Three Covid-19-related deaths in the Whanganui region were reported today by the Ministry of Health. Photo / Bevan Conley

Three Covid-19-related deaths in the Whanganui region were reported today by the Ministry of Health. Photo / Bevan Conley

Three more people have died with Covid-19 in the Whanganui region.

The deaths were among 45 reported across the country by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday.

The ministry said it had not yet determined whether the newly reported deaths were attributable to Covid-19 as either the underlying cause or as a contributing factor, or if they were unattributable to the virus.

As this categorisation is made over the coming days, the attributable deaths will be added to the total figure.

The ministry also reported 114 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region.

There were 14 people in Whanganui Hospital with the virus.

Nationally, there were 8730 new community cases of Covid-19 reported by the ministry.

Throughout the country, there were 808 people in hospital with the virus.