Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui letters: Freedom and Rights mayhem and the state of world events

3 minutes to read
Members of the Freedom and Rights coalition disrupt traffic as they march along Auckland's main roads. Photo / Michael Craig

Members of the Freedom and Rights coalition disrupt traffic as they march along Auckland's main roads. Photo / Michael Craig

Whanganui Chronicle

I am afraid that I must have my say about the stated intent of the so-called Freedom and Rights Coalition to create mayhem in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch on Saturday (July 23).

It seems to

NewsletterClicker

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Title Here