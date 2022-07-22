Voyager 2021 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

Increasing number of first home buyers in Whanganui as restrictions ease

5 minutes to read
Experts say it's now easier for first-home buyers to enter the market due to the removal of the first home loan price cap and amendments to the CCCFA. Photo / NZME

Emma Bernard
By
Emma Bernard

Multimedia journalist

Whanganui's first-home buyers market has become more stable as restrictions ease and the market begins to slow.

Mortgage Science director Martin Cloete said the number of people buying their first home in Whanganui had gone

