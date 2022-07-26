Whanganui DHB and Te Oranganui practitioners are working together at the Mauri Ora Clinic at Whanganui Hospital. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui DHB and Te Oranganui practitioners are working together at the Mauri Ora Clinic at Whanganui Hospital. Photo / Supplied

Help is at hand for people in Whanganui who might not have a regular doctor or can't get an appointment at their usual medical practice.

HealthPathways administrator Jo Mair said the Mauri Ora Clinic, based at Whanganui Hospital, is available to people who do not have a regular GP or where general practice teams are not able to provide appointments on the day.

She said the clinic would typically see people for cold, flu and Covid-19 concerns, or if people have been referred to the clinic by their practice.

"The clinic has been operating on the hospital grounds for three months to support the growing number of Covid-19 cases but as there is so much cold and flu around, the service has expanded to treat other respiratory illnesses," Mair said.

"Staff at the clinic can write prescriptions that are then sent to the selected pharmacy."

With a wider wellbeing focus, the clinic has been renamed the Mauri Ora Clinic.

Whanganui Accident & Medical (Wam) health services managers Mon White and Gina Halvorson are coordinating the general practice teams staffing the clinic.

"The Mauri Ora Clinic is supporting our general practice teams, who are fronting most of the clinical care in the community," White said.

"We still encourage whānau to contact their GP in the first instance, as they may be able to make allocations for their patients, depending on the time of the day."

While the day-to-day operation of the clinic is being managed by Wam, it is being staffed by a range of providers working together to ensure the health, social and welfare needs are considered for those who access this service.

"The aim of the clinic is for the organisations to work collectively to provide clinical services as well as further wrap-around support where necessary," Te Oranganui chief executive Wheturangi Walsh-Tapiata said.

The free clinic is accessible through the main hospital entrance and visitors should follow the yellow signs on the grounds.

There is a drive-through with allocated parking for those who need to visit a consultation room and those without transport can walk in.

This service is operating Monday to Friday, from 10.30am until 6.30pm, and on Saturday and Sunday from 8am until 4pm. Hours may change depending on need.

After-hours support will remain available.

The Mauri Ora Clinic is not for emergencies and anyone experiencing potentially life-threatening symptoms such as chest pain or difficulty breathing should ring 111 or go directly to the emergency department.