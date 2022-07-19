The Ministry of Health reported one death with Covid-19 in the Whanganui region today. Photo / Bevan Conley

Another person in the Whanganui region has died with Covid-19 according to the Ministry of Health.

The person was among 21 people who died with the virus around the country.

Overall, 31 people from the Whanganui region have died with Covid-19 across the pandemic.

The ministry reported 178 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region today.

There were 17 people in Whanganui Hospital with Covid-19, three fewer than yesterday.

Nationally, the ministry reported 10424 daily cases of Covid-19.

Throughout the country, 788 people are in hospital with Covid-19.

Public Health deputy director general Dr Andrew Old said the agency would now report Covid deaths as people who died because of the virus or as a contributor.

Until now, all deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 result have been reported, as had been done by other countries.

The updated approach would come into effect on the website from Friday and would be how the figures are reported to the World Health Organisation.

Officials would also continue to report deaths within 28 days of having Covid-19.

As of yesterday, 1784 people had died overall – 772 because of Covid-19 and Covid-19 was considered a contributing factor in a further 414.

A total of 345 were not related to Covid and 286 deaths were yet to be classified.

Old said the actual number of deaths using the new formula was 1252 cases where Covid-19 was the underlying or contributing factor to their death.