Whanganui can expect a mixed bag of weather conditions for the week as a mild start gives way to rain and cooler temperatures. Photo / Bevan Conley

Northerly air flows will bring milder temperatures to Whanganui for the early part of the week before rain is forecast to arrive tomorrow evening.

Metservice meteorologist Tui McInnes said a westerly change is likely to bring the rain after an unseasonably warm day on Tuesday.

"A high of 19C is forecast for Tuesday which is well above the July average of 13.4C for Whanganui," he said.

"There have been a few touches of frost around the region on Saturday night so no doubt people were feeling cold on Sunday morning."

A high of 15C was forecast for Monday followed by an overnight low of 10C.

McInnes said that was a relatively mild low for the time of year as the average was 6.2C for Whanganui in July.

The northerly weather pattern was expected to give way to a westerly change on Wednesday bringing rain that could be heavy at times.

"It really depends on whether that flow changes direction on its way from the South Island as it crosses Cook Strait," McInnes said.

"At the moment, there are no strong wind warnings in place for the Whanganui region but I would advise that people should check the forecast daily."

A high of 16C and an overnight low of 7C is forecast for Wednesday and more rain with a high of 13C and an overnight low of 6C is forecast for Thursday when a southerly change is expected.

"The southerlies could be quite strong at times but they are likely to ease off on Friday morning and the rain is likely to reduce to a few showers," said McInnes.

A high of 13C is forecast for Friday with an overnight low of 6C.

The temperature on Saturday is also likely to reach a high of 13C when a cloudy day with southeasterly winds is forecast followed by a chilly overnight low of 4C.