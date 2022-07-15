Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Huritau: Whanganui exhibition by 17 artists celebrates time of reflection

3 minutes to read
Vanessa Wairata Edwards is the curatorial artist at the Huritau exhibition at the Whanganui Community Arts Centre. Photo / Bevan Conley

Vanessa Wairata Edwards is the curatorial artist at the Huritau exhibition at the Whanganui Community Arts Centre. Photo / Bevan Conley

Liz Wylie
By , Liz Wylie

Aaron te Rangiao's beautifully carved Fire Stone sculpture stands at the gateway to the Huritau exhibition at the Whanganui Community Arts Centre.

Carved from locally sourced volcanic rock, the sculpture was a receptacle for rainwater

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.