Names Will Never Hurt Us by Whanganui artist Laura Buchanan is a finalist in the 2022 Parkin Drawing Prize. Photo / Supplied

A Whanganui artist or two usually makes the grade as finalists for the national Parkin Drawing Prize competition - and this year there are five of them.

Laura Buchanan, Margaret Silverwood, Katherine Claypole and Lesa Hepburn all submitted works that have been selected from a record 589 entries received this year.

Buchanan's ceramic work, Names Will Never Hurt Us is based on the cautionary adage about sticks and stones.

"As a mother of four, I encourage my children to take care with words because they can hurt," said the artist.

"A little white, human figure is tangled in the lead from the pencils representing the harm we can do with words."

Buchanan said it was the first time she had submitted work for the Parkin Prize, which is now in its 10th year.

The fifth finalist is a collaborative work by Turakina Beach artist Catherine Daniels and photographer Esther Bunnings.

Daniels began making small sculptures while struggling to write about her experiences of childhood trauma and her exhibition The Secret Keeper and the book of the same name resonated with Whanganui audiences when launched at the Whanganui Community Arts Centre Gallery last year.

The confronting works tell the story of childhood trauma and sexual abuse.

Daniels said it took some time to find the right photographer for her work.

"It took me about three years to find Esther," she said.

"I needed someone who understood my work and would capture it in just the right way."

Daniels said Pixelated Memories is the name of the combined work selected as a finalist for the Parkin Prize.

"People might say it is not a drawing but all my works start out as drawings before they become three-dimensional and Esther photographs them. The entry is interactive and people will be able to photograph themselves to become part of the work."

The national competition was founded by philanthropist and arts patron Chris Parkin in 2013 and offers a major prize of $25,000 as well as 10 highly commended prizes worth $500.00.

The number of entries this year is the highest since 2014 and Parkin said choosing 76 finalists had not been easy for selectors.

"It's quite humbling to see such a strong number of entries for our 10th anniversary. It goes to show that in the face of adversity, creativity in all its forms seems to thrive, and the human spirit shines through," said Parkin.

An advisory panel, consisting of painter John Walsh, ceramics artist Virginia Leonard and New Zealand artist Matt Gauldie, spent hours assessing the entries before coming up with the short-list.

The selected works will be showcased at the Parkin Drawing Prize exhibition at the NZ Academy of Fine Arts in Wellington until September 11.

The winning submission will be selected and announced at the gala announcement exhibition on Monday, August 1.