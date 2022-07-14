Whanganui voters are urged to check that they are enrolled to vote in the upcoming council elections. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui voters are urged to check that they are enrolled to vote in the upcoming council elections. Photo / Bevan Conley

Would-be local government politicians can now put up their hands to stand in this year's elections.

Nominations are now open for candidates wishing to stand for election to the Whanganui District Council and other local bodies.

The council will run a campaign to encourage potential candidates for four weeks until nominations close at noon on Friday, August 12.

Postal voting in the local elections will take place from September 16 to October 8 with the roles of mayor, 12 seats on the council and seven community board members to be decided.

Council deputy electoral officer Kate Barnes said the Electoral Commission had sent out enrolment confirmation packs in the mail to everyone on the electoral roll.

"Making sure you are enrolled is an important first step to being ready to vote, or stand for council in October," she said.

"If you haven't received a pack yet it means you either aren't on the electoral roll, or your address needs updating. It's really important to be enrolled before August 12 to avoid having to do a special vote."

People who had changed address recently or those in temporary housing situations like student flats might have missed out on an enrolment pack if they hadn't kept their details up to date. Barnes encouraged people who know someone in that position "to have a word and see if they need help to get sorted".

"If you have received an enrolment pack but your details are incorrect you can update your details online or make changes on the form and send it back," she said.

Council chief executive David Langford said the role of an elected member was challenging but could be "incredibly rewarding".

"One of the most important functions of our elected members is to help create a vision that guides what we do into the future. Our local body elections are a fantastic opportunity for us to come together as a community and explore and debate what it is we want from our future," he said.

"The last few years have been really challenging for our community as we've dealt with Covid. The cost of living is rising, we're experiencing a housing shortage and flooding and coastal erosion have been accelerated by climate change."

Langford said despite the challenges he remained "really optimistic for our future".

"The council's investing in major infrastructure projects that are going to help drive our economy forward. We're working with multiple Government agencies to help address the housing shortage and we also have a really unique opportunity in front of us to embrace the Te Awa Tupua values, recognise the special role that the river plays in giving us our sense of identity and live up to our responsibility to look after the Awa.

"If you're thinking of running as a candidate in the local body elections, my challenge to you is to get out there. Speak to the community, speak to your friends and whānau. Find out what it is they want for the future of Whanganui – and then campaign on the strength of your vision."

Langford's advice to voters was to challenge candidates.

"Make sure that their vision of the future matches what you want for your future and your children's future."

To be eligible to stand for election in Whanganui, a candidate must be a New Zealand citizen, on the electoral roll (18 years or older), and be nominated by two people who are also enrolled to vote in Whanganui.

Prospective candidates can find out more about what it takes to be an effective elected member and make their nominations online at www.votewhanganui.nz. People can also visit the council building at 101 Guyton St and ask to speak to the elections team.

An elections centre will be open from Wednesday, July 20, at Community House in Ridgway St for people to find out more about the election process. The elections team will also be at local events in the coming weeks to answer questions and help people to enrol.

Anyone interested in standing for council is invited to attend a candidate information evening in the Council Chamber, 101 Guyton St, from 5.30pm on Monday, August 1.