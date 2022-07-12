Dune stabilisation planting led by Castlecliff Coast Care aims to slow sand movement near the Morgan St beach entrance. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui District Council's environmental team is extending the timeframe for responses to the coastal action plan survey.

The survey was initially going to close on Friday, July 15, however, the council's environmental policy team leader Elise Broadbent said it was important to include younger voices.

"The council knows Whanganui's coastline is valued by so many people, and we've received more than 340 responses to the survey so far. We're now extending the survey to Saturday, July 30, at 5pm so we can seek more input from rangatahi in particular," she said.

"We've approached secondary schools about in-person visits to discuss the coastal plan and we will be talking with UCOL students during their upcoming orientation week. We encourage everyone in the community to complete the survey and share their views on what they love about the coast."

Broadbent said anyone wanting more information should get in touch with Rebecca Dobbin whose contact details are on the survey page on the council website.

The survey was launched on June 9 to coincide with a series of "drop-in" sessions with visiting coastal scientist Jim Dahm to help generate ideas for enhancing and protecting Castlecliff and Kai Iwi (Mowhanau) beaches.

Erosion at Mowhanau and sand movement at Castlecliff are major concerns, along with the loss of flora and fauna from both beaches.

During his visit, Dahm met with Whanganui iwi, stakeholders and the wider community to discuss possible solutions and ideas.

The development and implementation of a coastal plan were adopted as one of the key challenges facing the council and community in its long-term plan deliberations last year.

The council is developing the draft coastal action plan with iwi, coastal communities, local environmental groups and the wider community. The draft plan will be written later in 2022 and the survey results will help to inform the plan.

The final coastal action plan will span 10 years and be a 'living document', to be edited and updated over time.

The coastal action plan survey can be found at whanganui.govt.nz/coastal-action-plan or call 06 349 0001.