Contractors installing the new precast chamber at the junction of Hinau and Raupo streets. Photo / Bevan Conley

Underground water upgrades at the intersection of Raupo St and Hinau St are progressing now that a vital piece of infrastructure has arrived.

Whanganui District Council's senior stormwater engineer Kritzo Venter said an essential pre-cast chamber had been delayed in Auckland but was now being installed at the junction.

"There are two sections of work involved. The first section is ... Raupo St stormwater upgrade. This involved the installation of a large diameter pipeline and was completed on schedule in June," Venter said.

"The work currently under way at the junction of Hinau St and Raupo St is the installation of a special precast chamber at the end of this pipeline.

"The chamber was originally delayed in Auckland due to Covid-19 regulations. Good progress has been made since, and it's now marking the start of the next project from our Long Term Plan – the construction of another pipeline separating the stormwater on the east side of Hinau St."

Venter said work was now well under way and was due for completion in about six months' time.

The intersection of Raupo St and Hinau St will be closed until Friday, August 19.

Installation of stormwater and wastewater pipes in this area will allow for the separation of the flows and improve stormwater and wastewater levels.

The work will also reduce wet weather flows in the city's wastewater system, reducing the risk of flooding to meet environmental objectives. The upgrade will accommodate current and anticipated growth in Whanganui's urban area.

The project is funded from the Government's Three Waters stimulus project funding which was launched in July 2020 following the Covid-19 lockdowns.

The council received a $6 million share of the Three Waters Stimulus Project $761m package allocated for water, stormwater and wastewater projects.