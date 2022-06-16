The first two roads have been filled in and compacted, and are waiting to be sealed. Photo / Bevan Conley

The work to fill in two of three stopbank sites in Whanganui's Kowhai Park is near completion.

The three sites are where roads passed through the stopbanks and, during a flood, Horizons Regional Council emergency management staff would install flood barriers to fill the gaps created by the roads.

Horizons engineering officer Gerry Linklater said the first two gaps had been infilled and compacted to be the same height as the rest of the stopbank.

The first site is around the freedom camping area on Anzac Parade and the second is by the barbecue area.

Linklater said the sites were now ready for the road to be sealed; however, this had not happened yet due to a breakdown at the plant that supplies the hot mix for the road seal.

"That being said, the weather conditions have also been too wet to reinstall the road," he said.

"Provided the weather plays ball, we expect the roads to be resealed by the end of the month which is within the 'this financial year' timeframe we were working to.

"In the meantime, we are confident that the filled gaps are now offering the 30-year protection to Anzac Parade residents that the rest of the stopbank does."

Roads through the Whanganui River stopbanks in Kowhai Park have been raised to match the height of the banks. Photo / Bevan Conley

He said this also meant Horizons emergency management staff didn't have to install two extra flood barriers in response to this week's storm, which saved valuable time and resourcing.

"We're really happy with how works have progressed to date, they have been completed quickly and efficiently and on budget."

The last gap by the Matarawa Stream bridge will be filled after winter as originally planned.

Horizons engineer Wayne Spencer said the old stopbanks had served their purpose.

"Although it was the most cost-effective option for the community at the time the stopbanks were built, filling the road gaps will make the area more resilient to flooding," Spencer said.

Once the project is completed, flood barriers will no longer need to be installed during a flood or storm.

Designed by the Whanganui District Council, the work is being undertaken by Downer.