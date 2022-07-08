The Ministry of Health reported one death with Covid-19 in the Whanganui region today. Photo / Bevan Conley

Another person in the Whanganui region has died with Covid-19.

It brings the total number of deaths with Covid-19 in the Whanganui region to 23.

The person was among another 23 people nationwide who have died with Covid-19, the Ministry of Health reported today.

The ministry reported 187 new community cases in the Whanganui region, an increase of 112 daily cases compared to Monday.

Six people were in Whanganui Hospital with Covid-19.

Nationally, there were 13,344 new community cases.

Throughout the country, there were 587 people in hospital with Covid-19.