Police were called to the Harrison St property on July 4. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police are appealing to the public for information following the death of a woman transported by ambulance from a central Whanganui property on Monday.

The woman has been named as 59-year-old Sandra Frances Hepburn of Whanganui.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of her death and want to speak with anyone who may have been in the Harrison St area on the morning of July 4 or who may have noticed anything untoward.

Police were called to the property around 9.15am following reports of a person being injured.

St John treated the woman and transported her to Whanganui Hospital in a critical condition.

Police said she died on the way to hospital.

Anyone with information related to the death can contact 105 and quote file number 220704/6516.