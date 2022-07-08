Steamboats from around the North Island will be on the Whanganui River during Heritage Month. Photo / Phil Pollero

Historic transport will take centre stage in October's Whanganui Heritage Month.

"The riverboat and transport history is epic," Heritage Month co-ordinator Ann Petherick said.

"From a Category 1 airport control tower to the internationally unique Durie Hill Elevator, riverboats, jiggers, buses and trams, it's all here and easily experienced.

"We have a rich cultural history, a high concentration of intact heritage buildings and numerous marae on the banks of the Whanganui River, creating a wondrous road journey ending in Jerusalem."

In November Whanganui was named a Unesco City of Design due its historic and contemporary contributions to design.

Heritage Month creator Helen Craig said there was so much heritage in Whanganui a month-long festival was needed to showcase it all.

Running from October 8 to 30, feature events will include the official pōwhiri opening on Saturday, October 8, at the Whanganui Regional Museum, followed by a festive heritage market - including bands, boats, food and craft - along the riverbank.

"We are expecting steamboats from around the North Island to ply the waterways including NZ Maritime Museum's SS Puke, and many heritage vessels at a River Festival & Regatta, the largest river event in over 70 years."

At Labour weekend, there will be a transport-themed parade on Saturday, October 22, followed by a vehicle display on Sunday.

Other popular events will include taking high tea at the historic Bushy Park Homestead and walking the native bush tracks to Rātānui, the oldest, and one of the tallest, rātā in the world. Several vintage car museums will be open and there will be a heritage antique fair at Labour weekend.

Anyone interested in including an event in the Heritage Month programme can contact Ann Petherick on 027 347 7533 or 027 286 4564. The closing date is July 11.

Full event information will be available online at www.whanganuiheritagetrust.org.nz by August 1.