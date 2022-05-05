The Whanganui District Health Board says two people are in Whanganui Hospital with Covid-19, one of whom is being treated specifically for Covid-19. Photo / Bevan Conley

There are 104 new confirmed community cases in the Whanganui District Health Board region this Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health.

Of those 104, the Whanganui DHB reported there were 61 cases in Whanganui Central.

Across the rest of the region, there were 15 cases in Ruapehu and 28 in Rangitīkei.

South Taranaki recorded 37 new cases.

The DHB also reported two people were in Whanganui Hospital with Covid-19, one of whom was being treated specifically for Covid-19.

Nationally, the ministry reported 8609 new community cases.

Of those cases, 386 were in the hospital.

Twenty more people died with Covid-19.

The ministry also announced severely immunocompromised children aged 5-11 can receive their third primary dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.