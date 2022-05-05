Police are still investigating the cause of a Marton house fire.
The fire occurred in an abandoned building on Makirikiri Rd early on Thursday, April 28.
Two Marton crews and one Whanganui fire crew were called to extinguish the fire.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand said the fire had been deemed suspicious and police were investigating.
The morning after the fire police said they had spoken to someone in relation to it, but the investigation was ongoing and no one had been charged.
On Thursday, May 5, police said they were continuing to make inquiries.