Queues continue at Whanganui Hospital's CBAC facility. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Ministry of Health confirmed 79 new Covid-19 cases in Whanganui on Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases to 352 in the Whanganui District Health Board region.

The Whanganui DHB said there were cases in Whanganui, Rangitīkei and Ruapehu.

There were 372 Covid-19 tests at the Whanganui Hospital CBAC on Monday, with a further 282 on Tuesday.

Nationally, there were 23,183 new community cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of active cases to 146,527.

There were 503 people in hospital, although none were in the Whanganui DHB region.

As at 11.59pm on March 2, the Whanganui DHB region is sitting at 90.5 per cent (of people aged 12 and over) fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and 74.2 per cent of those eligible have received a booster.

The Ministry of Health says its daily reported case numbers may differ slightly from those reported at a DHB level because of differing cut-off times and boundaries.