None of the positive cases in the region are in hospital. Photo / Bevan Conley

There are 56 new cases of Covid-19 in Whanganui on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health.

The total number of active cases in the region is 268.

The Whanganui DHB has the total number of cases as 267.

The ministry says its daily reported case numbers may differ slightly from those reported at a DHB level because of differing cut-off times and boundaries.

Across the country on Wednesday, there were 22,152 community cases and 405 people in hospital with Covid-19, both record numbers.

The average age of those now in hospital is 52.

There is a total of 123,836 active cases nationwide.