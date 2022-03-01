The paddle journey is closed until further notice due to confirmed Covid-19 exposure. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Whanganui Journey Great Walk is closed until further notice due to confirmed Covid-19 exposure.

Whanganui Department of Conservation (DoC) operations manager Connie Norgate said four canoeists who came off the awa at Pipiriki on 28 February tested positive for Covid-19.

"And due to the remote nature of the journey, and our vulnerable rural communities, we need to take these steps to keep everyone as safe as possible."

Norgate said a DoC and iwi monitoring team will use this as an opportunity to undertake training through monitoring access at Whakahoro, Ngahuinga and Ohinepane and Pipiriki.

They will be advising people that the Whanganui Journey is closed until further notice.

Signage will also be placed at these places as soon as possible.

Intending visitors who are now unable to undertake the journey are entitled to a full refund, DoC said.

They can check their tickets for refund details.

"We will look to reopen the journey after a deep clean of facilities has taken place and it is safe to do so," Norgate says.

Visitors who have recently come off the river between 24 and 28 February 2022 are encouraged to get tested for Covid-19 if they experience symptoms of the disease.

The Mangapurua/Kaiwhakauka Track and Bridge to Nowhere Track and facilities remain open.