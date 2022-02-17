There have been fewer people than usual out in Whanganui's main shopping street, retailers say. Photo / Bevan Conley

Streets are quieter and sales are down since the Covid-19 red light setting started, small Whanganui retail business owners say.

"We've had days and days of no sales. It's unsustainable. We've got bills to pay," a business owner, who did not want to be named, said.

Her weekly turnover was down 76 per cent and her accountant had advised her to let three staff go by March 31.

Her turnover had steadily slumped since the red traffic light setting started on January 24. In the first week it was down 40 per cent, then 47 per cent, 61 per cent and 76 per cent in the weeks after that.

The downturn made her feel like a failure, though she said it was not her fault.

She didn't take a previous subsidy because her turnover was above the cut-off point.

"This time has been the complete opposite. We now need the subsidy but there's no help," she said.

Others in the Whanganui CBD said retail was usually quieter at this time, when children's school uniforms and the Christmas credit card bill were being paid off. They expected it, but this year was even quieter.

There were definitely fewer cars and less foot traffic, Majestic Square coffee seller Eyal Ben-Ezra said. His takings are down.

At Stirling Sports, owner Paula Darlington said sales were "choppy".

"We are cautious about what the next couple of months might bring because town has been quiet over the last few weeks."

Silvesters manager Danielle Philp-Wright said sales usually slumped after Christmas but this year was even quieter than usual.

The rising cost of essentials like food and petrol could be impacting the sales of personal items, she said.

Noire co-owner Keryn Smith said there had been some good weekends, with sales to out-of-towners, but fewer people were coming through the door.

"Retail has been all over the show for such a long time now. We don't know what to expect. It's certainly not like it used to be."

The Flower Room owner Nichola McMullen had a busy Valentine's Day but said she definitely noticed a lower level of street activity when the red traffic light setting began.

"I think, now that people are used to it, things have settled down. Initially, town was quite empty."

Ruby & French owner Gillian Radich said business had been exceedingly and unbelievably quiet. She wondered whether people were being unnecessarily cautious.

"Are we at the point where it's time to get on with things?" she said.