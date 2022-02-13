Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui businesses worried ahead of minimum wage increases in April

4 minutes to read
Whanganui Chamber of Commerce chief executive Helen Garner says businesses are under a lot of pressure after two years of dealing with Covid-19. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui Chamber of Commerce chief executive Helen Garner says businesses are under a lot of pressure after two years of dealing with Covid-19. Photo / Bevan Conley

Logan Tutty
By
Logan Tutty

Multimedia journalist

April's increase to the minimum wage is being welcomed by some - but Whanganui's business sector is concerned about the timing and lack of support.

The minimum wage is set to increase to $21.20 from

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.