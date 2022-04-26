The Whanganui DHB reported there are five cases of Covid-19 in Whanganui Hospital. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Ministry of Health has reported 71 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region.

The Whanganui District Health Board said five people are in Whanganui Hospital with Covid-19.

Of those cases, three are being treated specifically for Covid-19, and one of the three is in the hospital's critical care unit (CCU).

Of the 71 new cases, 55 are in Whanganui Central, 15 are in Rangitīkei and one is in Ruapehu, the DHB said.

South Taranaki recorded 36 new community cases of Covid-19.

Nationally, the ministry reported 6380 new community cases, with 508 of those cases in hospital.

Four people died with Covid-19.