Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Kevin Page: My time as a service station relationship counsellor

5 minutes to read
Kevin Page loves people watching at service stations. Photo / Bevan Conley

Kevin Page loves people watching at service stations. Photo / Bevan Conley

Kevin Page
By
Kevin Page

Columnist


OPINION

I am a big fan of service stations.

I'll frequently nip down to my local BP and sit in the window with a coffee watching the people of the world go by.

That's when

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.