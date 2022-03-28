Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Kevin Page: A little gem worthy of sharing

5 minutes to read
"Yep. Waccy baccy. Right there on the bench in the middle of town," he replied. Photo / NZME

"Yep. Waccy baccy. Right there on the bench in the middle of town," he replied. Photo / NZME

Kevin Page
By
Kevin Page

Columnist


Ordinarily, my weekly ramblings will feature an everyday tale involving myself, Mrs P or another member of our extended whānau.

Occasionally, though, I will stumble across a little gem that I consider worthy of sharing

NewsletterClicker

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.