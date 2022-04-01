Seven people are in Whanganui Hospital with Covid-19. Photo / Bevan Conley

Seven people are in Whanganui Hospital with Covid-19. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Ministry of Health has reported 332 new cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui District Health Board region.

Seven people are in Whanganui Hospital with Covid-19, two of them being specifically treated for the virus.

Nationally, the ministry reported 13,475 community cases today.

There are 764 people hospitalised with Covid-19, 31 of them in intensive care.

The ministry said 17 people had died, taking the total number of deaths to 355.

The seven-day rolling average of case numbers continues to decline. Today's seven-day average is 14,171, compared to 17,197 cases on Friday, March 25.