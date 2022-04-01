Hannah Middleton says she loves to visit some of Whanganui's well-known cafes and restaurants. Photo / Bevan Conley

Hannah Middleton says she loves to visit some of Whanganui's well-known cafes and restaurants. Photo / Bevan Conley

In this new segment we ask locals to describe how they would spend an ideal weekend in the region. This week we hear from Whanganui & Partners chief executive Hannah Middleton.

I love getting out in Whanganui and there are so many amazing walks for people with children in strollers, walking around the bridges or Rotokawau Virginia Lake there's so much to see and enjoy for parents and little ones.

Our favourite Saturday-morning activity is getting to Whanganui River Markets – treats galore, then a coffee and chat at the always-warm and wonderful Article cafe.

Whanganui East dairy is my family's favourite place for icecreams, no matter the weather.

A perfect day is also made up of a meal at the Citadel, with a beach play and walk to follow.

My daughter also loves a swim at the Splash Centre, it's so great for kids of all ages.

And as every parent knows, having some precious time for drinks and dinner with friends is essential every now and then.

Maria Lane is the perfect escape and it's impossible not to leave feeling indulged and happy.