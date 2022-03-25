Peter Kaua's ideal weekend is all about connections. Photo / NZME

For me, my ultimate weekend in Whanganui is the annual Whanganui Heritage Weekend.

The weekend is a great time for my whānau and me to get out into the city and enjoy the beautiful sights this time of year has to offer.

I love how there are so many interesting things to do across the city and it is amazing to see how so many people have worked so hard to put everything together.

Nga mihi nui kia koutou to all the talented people putting on events throughout the weekend.

It is also a great time to connect with friends, whānau, the city's history and my history.

While Whanganui is not my ancestral home, I have ties to this place through my wife and her whānau.

In the distant past my mother and father moved here for work and my younger siblings finished off their schooling here.

Being a teacher and the principal of Whanganui City College, I have been able to establish connections throughout the Whanganui community and they have benefited my professional growth, and the weekend is a great way for me to see the community and witness its growth.

The Vintage Weekend is a celebration of Whanganui and it is important to all of us in this city, Māori, Pakeha and everyone of all races and cultures.

So, Whanganui Heritage Weekend ... tumeke!