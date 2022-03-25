Whanganui's Covid-19 peak may be a few weeks away. Photo / NZME

Whanganui's Covid-19 peak may be a few weeks away. Photo / NZME

The Whanganui DHB region has 330 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday.

There are now 2085 active cases in the region with 2836 recovered.

That's according to the Ministry of Health, who announced 15,871 community cases, 899 hospitalisations and 13 deaths.

Case numbers are expecting to hit the peak in the next two weeks according to modelling provided to the Whanganui DHB.

Chief executive Russell Simpson said while modelling gave an idea of where case numbers may end up, it can play out different in reality.

The ministry says its daily reported cases may differ slightly from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level.

This is because of different reporting cut-off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their region of residence.