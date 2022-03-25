The team heading across to Napier are (back from left) Emily Benson, Oscar Benson, James Oliver, Jake Hood, Lily Hujis; (front from left) Eden Ashby, Zack Benson, Tavern Alderton, Suci Dilloway, Eshaan Sabari, Lola Benson, Myjah Tamou, and Connelly Horne. Photo / Supplied

The team heading across to Napier are (back from left) Emily Benson, Oscar Benson, James Oliver, Jake Hood, Lily Hujis; (front from left) Eden Ashby, Zack Benson, Tavern Alderton, Suci Dilloway, Eshaan Sabari, Lola Benson, Myjah Tamou, and Connelly Horne. Photo / Supplied

The Wanganui Karate Club is looking forward to displaying its skills after 12 months on the sideline.

Fourteen fighters from Kyokoshin Karate are heading across to Napier on Saturday for the Shinkyokushin Full Contact Karate Match Fight Championships.

This is the dojo's first competition since the 2021 edition of the event, with Covid-19 causing plenty of disruptions over the past two years.

Sensei Richard Hood is looking forward to seeing his students on the big stage once again.

"It has basically been like that for the rest of the country, I think, too. The team keeps busy with gradings and training and are ready to go at any time," he said.

"I just love a good ol fashion punch up ... in the sporting sense of course."

He was hoping in the next few months things would slowly move back to normal and training and competition cycles could be set without Covid interrupting.

"It is good getting back into the arena. Hopefully, they lift the gathering numbers again so we can have even bigger events once again."

While competitions had been disrupted, Hood said attendance numbers have been encouraging over the past two years.

"The juniors have picked up substantially. We have had to run two separate classes on separate days, we have never done that before.

"I think parents have woken up a bit and the world is a different place. Kids need certain amount of confidence, the ability to protect themselves and walk around with their head up."

He said Oscar Benson, James Oliver and son Jake Hood all had great chances of doing well in Napier.

It is the first competition for some of the younger students. Hood said it would be good for them to show their skills in a competitive, live environment.