Tara Raj in action at the NZ Stroke Play Championship last weekend. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui golfer Tara Raj continued her positive start to 2022 with a second-equal placing at last weekend's New Zealand Stroke Play Championship Christchurch.

She finished six shots behind winner Vivian Lu.

"I had been hitting it well so I was hoping to be up there," Raj said.

"To be honest, I didn't play as well as I wanted to whatsoever. I had a good first round and the next two were a bit iffy.

"The final round brought things back a bit. I was in fourth or fifth going into it."

Her younger sister, Sera Raj, also finished around the top 20 last weekend.

Being "very competitive", she went to tournaments to win them, Raj said.

She took out the Adidas Junior Super 6s at Royal Wellington in February.

"The next tournament isn't until the end of April. It's the Muriwai Open in Auckland, which is on the Charles Tour.

"It's a big pro one with men and women combined. Those are always good to test where you're at."

Raj said Covid-19 disruptions meant her plans were up in the air when it came to tournaments, even more so when it came to planning trips overseas.

"In saying that, it's definitely better than last year. I shouldn't complain."

At present, she was playing interclub pennants every weekend.

"Me and my sister both play for Wanganui (Golf Club) and we get to play together, which is really cool.

"That keeps a little bit of competitive juice going."

As for what came next, Raj said turning professional was definitely on the cards.

A potential move to attend college in the United States had been shelved.

"I definitely struggled a bit last year because there were no tournaments and I had no motivation to practice.

"Tournaments are what drives me, but I'm trying to change my mindset and keep focused on training, even when things are quiet."

Raj said people who had been to college in America told her they didn't experience big improvements in their golf game while they were there.

"You're focusing on so many other things as well, whereas, for me, golf is want I want to do. I want to give it a good crack.

"I'm happy with my decision and the people close to me are happy with my decision. That's all that matters."

Raj said she would dedicate at least the next five years to the sport, and turning professional could happen by the end of the year.

"I've been playing the same tournament and doing the same things for the past three to five years, so I feel like I'm ready for that next step.

"I'm really enjoying researching it and talking to people about it."

If she made the switch it would mean playing for money, getting sponsorships and potentially taking part in professional events and tours in Australia.

As for right now, training was the most important thing.

"I've been working really hard with my coach on my swing. To get it where it is very good for me, it's taken a while.

"There is the mental side of things as well. Going from not playing tournaments to suddenly playing them again is a completely different mindset.

"So far, it's working."