The total number of confirmed cases in the Whanganui DHB area is 10 active with one recovered. Photo / Bevan Conley

A Marton school is reportedly closed on Wednesday as it has a number of close contacts connected with the latest cluster of cases in the town.

There are a total of nine cases in Marton since the first one popped up on Saturday afternoon.

The total number of confirmed cases in the Whanganui DHB area is 10 active with one recovered.

Rangitīkei District mayor Andy Watson confirmed there was a school that had closed because of its link to confirmed cases of Covid-19 but he was unable to say which school it was.

He said there had been a growing number of cases and expected more when the 1pm update comes out from health authorities.

Rangitikei District mayor Andy Watson. Photo / Bevan Conley

"We have schools and workplaces of interest with cases. It would seem the genie is out of the bottle and we are likely to become a significant cluster.

"It is sad and I have been concerned for quite some time about the low level of scanning in our district. That's uncommon across the rest of the country as well, but contact tracing with the numbers we are seeing now may be difficult."

He said he felt sorry for businesses that will be connected with upcoming Covid cases and the potential impact on them after a tough two years.

"I would continue to urge people to be careful. We have a responsibility not only to ourselves, but those we come into contact with. We have groups of vulnerable people and our DHB is likely to be under significant pressure over the next two months.

"Anything we can do to flatten that curve a little bit, the better."

Nearly 200 people got tested for Covid-19 in Whanganui and Marton on Tuesday.

A total of 86 people were tested at Whanganui Hospital and 101 were tested at the Memorial Hall on Wellington Rd in Marton.

Tests may also be available at select GPs and pharmacies for people with Covid-19

symptoms.

The Rangitīkei District Council has taken some precautionary measures with the increasing cases appearing in that area.

The main council office in High St, Marton will remain open to the public, but many of the staff will be working remotely.

The council said there may be reduced access to some public-facing services and residents should ring before visiting offices.

The office will be closed between noon and 1pm each day, because of reduced staff numbers.

All council meetings, normally held in council facilities, will be held via Zoom only and live-streamed to the council's Facebook page.

All libraries and information centres in Bulls, Marton and Taihape will be closed to the public.

A council spokesperson said staff would still be working in these services, and a "click and collect" service would be available.