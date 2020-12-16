Covid 19 coronavirus: Whanganui DHB says safety measures still necessary this summer

Whanganui Medical Officer of Health Dr Patrick O'Connor said there are always health and safety considerations over the holidays, especially with the potential of Covid-19 emerging. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui's medical officer of health is urging people to be aware of the potential spread of Covid-19 over the holidays.

Dr Patrick O'Connor said more people are likely to be to be travelling in and out of the region and socialising, so extra care is needed to prevent spread of Covid-19.

"There are always health and safety considerations over the holidays – such as care around drinking alcohol, using our roads safely and being sun smart – but this year we need to pay extra attention because of Covid-19," O'Connor said.

"Don't travel or take part in events if you are unwell. If you are hosting events or work parties, encourage friends and whānau who are sick to stay home. Maintain social distancing when out and about if you are around people you don't know, track your movements using the Covid-19 Tracer app or keep a written journal. If you are travelling, pack hand sanitiser, a mask and cleaning products."

Wearing a face mask on public transport to and from Auckland, and on all domestic flights, is mandatory.

O'Connor said everyone should also continue to maintain good hygiene by washing and drying hands, using sanitiser, coughing or sneezing into elbows and regularly cleaning surfaces and objects that are touched often.

"Covid-19 alert levels may change and people should have back up plans for Christmas and New Year if that becomes the case. However, while we are at alert level 1 and the virus is contained, being cautious will help us 'make summer unstoppable'."

O'Connor said other ways to keep safe and healthy include driving carefully, planning a sober driver if you are drinking and storing food at appropriate temperatures.

"I hope this will be a relaxing time for people to spend with whānau and friends, after the unusual and sometimes stressful year we have all had," he said.

If you have Covid-19 symptoms - cough, fever, runny nose, loss of sense of smell, difficulty breathing - the Whanganui Hospital community based assessment centre (CBAC) is open throughout the holidays, Monday to Friday, 8am to 3.30pm, except on public holidays. Outside these times, call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or go to Whanganui Accident and Medical (WAM), 8am to 9pm.

If you are travelling, Covid-19 testing is available throughout New Zealand over the holiday period. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or your GP to find the closest open testing services.

Whanganui Hospital's emergency department is open 24/7 over the Christmas and New Year.

The outpatients department and planned appointments will finish on Thursday, December 24, and begin again on Friday, January 8.

The Sexual Health Clinic will close on Monday, December 21 and reopen on Monday, January 11.