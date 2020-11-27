Whanganui White Ribbon March promotes healthy male role modelling

Mayor Hamish McDouall with MP Steph Lewis and Whanganui City College students lead the White Ribbon March along Victoria Ave. Photo / Bevan Conley

Liz Wylie is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall and MP Steph Lewis led the 2020 White Ribbon March along Victoria Ave on Friday flanked by students from Whanganui City College.

November 25 is an internationally observed day when people wear a white ribbon to show they do not condone violence towards women. The kaupapa (theme) this year is "challenge the outdated".

Role models are encouraged to think about stereotypes that boys and men are handed down and change the negative language.

Marchers and White Ribbon motorcyclists gathered in Majestic Square to hear McDouall, Lewis and Mahanga Williams of the Mana Man movement speak on the topic of positive male role modelling and the unacceptability of male violence towards women and children.

McDouall said he was proud to see Whanganui people turn out to support White Ribbon Day.

"If you're a boy, know that raising a hand to a woman - or to anyone - is unacceptable," he said.

Lewis spoke about controlling behaviour by men towards women and children.

"It is not okay if someone wants to stop you from listening to your favourite music or watching your favourite films.

"If you're experiencing this kind of control, have a conversation with someone who can help."

There are wonderful agencies doing great work to help strengthen Whanganui families, she said.

Williams spoke about the recently launched Mana Man Facebook page and the movement which aims to transform men by changing behaviour and attitudes.

"Mana is not about how tough you are," he said.

"Mana is about being humble, about being a contributor to your community.

"Our women are our leaders and always have been."

Jigsaw Whanganui executive officer Tim Metcalfe led the males present in a chant to; "stand up, speak out and act against violence towards women and children".

Male Whanganui City College students performed a haka followed by music from Kupe Renata and Mike Connor and a performance by junior hip hop dancers Kare Krew.