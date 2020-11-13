Covid 19 coronavirus: Whanganui DHB encourages hygiene and contact tracing vigilance

Health officials are urging people to use the NZ Covid Tracer app or keep a written record of their movements and contacts. Photo / File

People are being encouraged to follow basic hygiene practices and use the NZ Covid Tracer app as new community cases of Covid-19 emerge in other parts of the country.

Thursday's announcement of an Auckland community case, where the source of infection was not immediately known, resulted in increased precautions and testing in that city while more information was sought.

On Friday afternoon it was confirmed that case was genomically linked to the NZ Defence Force cluster.

A Whanganui District Health Board spokesman said testing rates had remained steady at Whanganui Hospital's community-based assessment centre (CBAC) with no significant increase in numbers over the past few weeks, despite new community cases elsewhere.

"There is no cost to get the test done, and people who are offered a test should accept," the spokesman said.

People spoken to on the streets of Whanganui on Friday all agreed locals were becoming complacent about Covid-19 and tracking their movements.

One woman, who did not wished to be named, said she wasn't worried about the new community case of the virus.

"I think it'll keep popping up every now and again. As long as they find out where it comes from, we'll be fine."

Asked about the NZ Covid Tracer app, the woman admitted she hadn't been using it very often.

"I think we feel a little bit complacent because we haven't had a case here."

The total number of people with confirmed Covid-19 in the Whanganui region is nine.

All confirmed cases have now recovered and there have been no cases since April.

Businesses in Whanganui had noticed a downturn in the use of the app.

A staff member at Mobile Hut Whanganui said fewer people were using the app when entering the store.

"I think only two or three from 10 people are scanning the code."

The staff member said she was "not really" worried about the risk of the virus.

"There is none in Whanganui."

Another store owner, Akshit Dhawan from Majestic Square Ice Cream Shop and Dairy, said he believed scanning the code should be compulsory.

"It's quite low nowadays. Only 20 to 40 per cent are scanning.

"We are very lucky in Whanganui, we didn't have any case since back when Covid was there [sic], I think we should not worry about it but still take precautions."

WDHB advice

The CBAC hours are Monday to Friday, 8am-3.30pm, and there is no indication those hours will change.

When the hospital testing centre is closed, people should go to Whanganui Accident & Medical (WAM) at the hospital. WAM is open from 8am-9pm.

People who have cold or flu symptoms should stay home and call their GP or Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for information about getting a test.

It is also very important that people keep a track of their movements. They should use the NZ Covid Tracer app (free to download) and scan QR codes at every place they visit. Alternatively, they can keep a written record of their movements and contacts.

At alert level 1 there are no restrictions on gatherings or going out which increases the risk of community transmission – the more we scan, the safer we will be.

Social distancing is encouraged when people are out and about, as is the wearing of face masks when social distancing is difficult or when people are on public transport.

Basic hygiene advice

• Wash your hands with soap.

• Cough and sneeze into your elbow.

• Clean surfaces thoroughly and regularly.