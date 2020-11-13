Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Covid 19 coronavirus: Whanganui DHB encourages hygiene and contact tracing vigilance

3 minutes to read

Health officials are urging people to use the NZ Covid Tracer app or keep a written record of their movements and contacts. Photo / File

Whanganui Chronicle

People are being encouraged to follow basic hygiene practices and use the NZ Covid Tracer app as new community cases of Covid-19 emerge in other parts of the country.

Thursday's announcement of an Auckland community

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.